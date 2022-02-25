Anushka Sharma preps 'grip by grip' for Chakda 'Xpress in pics from practice session; Jhulan Goswami reacts

After months of waiting, fans are finally getting glimpses of actress Anushka Sharma prepping vigorously for her return to the screens in the role of a cricketer in Chakda Xpress. On Friday, Anushka shared a glimpse of her net practice sessions for Chakda Xpress and ended up impressing former female cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Chakda Xpress will star Anushka in the role of a female cricketer inspired by Jhulan Goswami's life and times. Anushka had announced the film early this year.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared glimpses from the practice sessions where she is seen gearing up to bowl. With the ball in her hand and a pair of sunglasses on her eyes, Anushka looked determined to hit the bails. The actress has been spotted a couple of times in the ground as she prepares to play the role of the legendary female cricketer on screen. Sharing the photos, Anushka wrote, "Grip by grip#prep #ChakdaXpress." Seeing the photo, Jhulan also reacted and wrote, "Very Nice."

When the film was announced, Anushka had said in a statement, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda 'Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

Chakda Xpress marks Anushka's return to films after 2018. Her last film was Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Post it, the actress had been spending time with her family and husband Virat Kohli. Anushka also will be returning to a film after welcoming daughter Vamika. Chakda Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Sharma, Anushka's Clean Slate Filmz. It is all set to release on Netflix.

