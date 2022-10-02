Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon and other celebs remember Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti 2022

Nation is paying tribute to the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi today. The day is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence. It was declared by the United Nations General Assembly. Born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, he was given the name 'Mahatma' by the great poet Rabindranath Tagore. People lovingly call him 'Bapu.' To mark the day, Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Shamra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and others took to social media handles and paid tribute.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture featuring Mahatma Gandhi along with a caption and wrote Love is the strongest force the world possesses"- Mahatma Gandhi. #GandhiJayanti." Actor Anushka Sharma also posted a picture and wrote, "Happy Gandhi Hayanti." Kriti Sanon also took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony- Mahatma Gandhi." Anil Kapoor dropped a throwback picture of Bappu with his followers and wrote, "Happy Gandhi Jayanti."