Anushka Sharma pulling Ranbir Kapoor's nose reminds us she's the one goofy friend everyone needs

and are Bollywood's beloved friends. Their films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Bombay Velvet have given them a strong fan base and the stars are loved by many for their onscreen chemistry. Back in 2015, the two came together for a film titled Bombay Velvet directed by Anurag Kashyap. While it failed to create any magic at the box office, it did give us some memorable moments. We stumbled upon one such moment which shows the actors goofing around.

In the photo, Ranbir and Anushka Sharma can be seen posing for the camera. However, it is not your basic stand-pose-smile photo, but Anushka reminds us that she is the kind of goofy friend everyone needs. The actress can be tugging Ranbir's nose while he shows his side profile. Anushka is visibly excited about goofing around with her co-star. The photo dates back to 2015 when the actors were busy promoting Bombay Velvet.

On the work front, both the actors have been missing from the big screen for quite sometime now. As for Ranbir, the actor was last seen in 2018 in Sanju. He is slated to hit the theatres this year with Shamshera alongside girlfriend . However, the film has witnessed quite a few delays. Anushka Sharma was last seen in 2018's Sui Dhaga and has not yet announced her next project. She is likely to star in cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic. However, there is no official confirmation.

