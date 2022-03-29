Anushka Sharma pulls Virat Kohli’s leg in the comments section after he posts their fun selfie

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest couples on the block. Be it their pictures, their gestures for each other or them pulling each other’s leg on social media, it is all loved by fans and they often succeed in setting couple goals. Well, today Virat took to his social media and shared a picture of him posing with his wife in front of what appeared to be their Vamika’s play area. Virat in the picture looked happy as he had a big grin on his face. But what is making this picture even more special is the actress’ comment on it.

The moment Virat Kohli shared this cute picture, Anushka Sharma took to the comments section a while back and teased her hubby. She wrote, “Happy to make my fans happy. Anything for my fans.” Isn’t this cute? This particular comment of the actress itself has received more than 16k likes and fans have replied to this comment with laughter emojis. From calling them cute to posting several heart emojis, fans showered love on this post.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her comeback film. She will be soon seen in Chakda ‘Xpress, playing the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami on the silver screen. She is often snapped practising to ace her gaming skills. In fact, she also keeps sharing pictures and videos of her training hard for the film. The actress was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. This is going to be her first film after becoming a mother.

