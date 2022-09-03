Anushka Sharma is ‘pupp-ed up’ after spending time with her furry friends; the aww-dorable reel is unmissable

It is no secret that Anushka Sharma is an ardent animal lover. The actress has been quite vocal on Instagram about animal safety, and is often sharing posts regarding the same. In the past, Anushka and Virat Kohli have both shared some really adorable pictures with their furry friends, and the pictures go viral in no time at all. Now, looks like Anushka Sharma spent a great time playing with puppies as she shot for something fun, and the actress gave us a glimpse through an adorable reel.

Taking to her Instagram account, Anushka Sharma posted a reel that begins by showing the text, “Shot’s ready. Where’s Anushka?” The video then switches to a compilation of short clips that show Anushka playing with some really cute puppies. The joy on the actress’ face is unmissable, as she grins from ear to ear while spending some time with her furry friends. Sharing the reel, Anushka wrote, “Feeling pupp-ed up!” along with a heart emoji.

The video is sure to lighten up your day; take a look.

Fans showered love on Anushka’s reel, and dropped lovely comments. While one fan wrote, “Such a heart-melting reel,” another one wrote, “Cuteness overloaded.”

Last year, Virat Kohli shared that his NGO Virat Kohli Foundation had set up two animal shelters in Mumbai. In his post sharing the news, he thanked Anushka Sharma for always inspiring him with her passion towards animals. “To ensure health & support to stray animals, @vkfofficial has now taken its first step towards animal welfare in collaboration with Vivaldis. I want to thank my wife @AnushkaSharma for inspiring me by her passion towards animals & for being a constant advocate for animal rights," he had written.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen in Chakda Xpress, in which she will play the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

