Anushka Sharma is a radiant beauty as she romances South African sun; Fans wonder if Virat clicked the PICS

Thursday came with a visual treat for fans of Anushka Sharma as the actress dropped breathtakingly beautiful photos from her South African vacay with Virat Kohli and Vamika. The gorgeous star has been spending time in South Africa amid the India Vs South Africa tournament and while doing so, Anushka has been sharing updates on her social media handle. Now, her latest sunkissed photos amid the natural countryside setting in South Africa has left many fans wondering if Virat Kohli turned her photographer for the day.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared the gorgeous clicks under the sun. In the photos, the Chakda 'Xpress star is seen clad in a white tee with casual distressed blue jeans with sneakers. She is seen chasing the sunshine while taking a walk in nature. The gorgeous pictures of the star also gave fans a glimpse of the pretty South African scenery. As Anushka smiled and romanced the camera and sun, fans began speculating that her photography skills were of her hubby Virat. The actress shared the photos with a caption that read, "Sunny Side Up."

Have a look:

As soon as Anushka shared the photos, Saba Pataudi dropped a comment. She wrote, "Beautiful". On the other hand, fans also loved the photos and many wanted to know if Virat was behind the lens. A fan wrote, "App bhi likhdo showing my husband's photography skils." Another one wrote, "Such a cutie."

Meanwhile, recently, when during an India Vs South Africa match, the broadcaster's cameraman filmed Anushka and Vamika in the stands, the couple released a statement and urged everyone to not click their daughter's photos. Anushka wrote, "Hi guys! We realise that or daughters images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika's images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you!"

Meanwhile, Anushka is all set to make a comeback on the screen with Chakda 'Xpress. The film will be released on Netflix and Anushka will be seen playing a character inspired by Jhulan Goswami. Besides this, reportedly, Anushka's production house Clean Slate Filmz has apparently signed a 400 billion dollar deal with Netflix and Prime Video.

