Anushka Sharma radiantly shines as she showcases her on-set vibe in NEW photos.

Anushka Sharma's streak with brand commitments continues as the actress is juggling a hectic work schedule. While she's currently shooting for her next film - a sports biopic titled Chakda Xpress, the actress dropped some glamorous photos on the gram. In the snaps, Anushka revealed what's her usual on-set vibe when she's busy getting her hair and makeup done in the vanity van.

Posting a series of snaps, the actress can be seen wearing a black outfit as hair and makeup artists work their magic on the actress. The aesthetically shot images flaunt Anushka Sharma's sharp jawline and stunning features. Dropping the photos, the actress captioned it, "Vibe," in Hindi with a black heart emoji. Meanwhile, fans were quick to flood the comments section and call Anushka's look a winner.

Check out Anushka Sharma's latest photos:

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has wrapped the first schedule of Chakda Xpress. Anushka shared a photo wherein she was seen holding a cricket ball in her hand and it had a message written on it which read as, “It’s a schedule wrap”. Anushka captioned the post as, “SCHEDULE ONE DONE. More to follow.. #ChakdaXpress."

The actress will soon be heading to the UK to continue the shoot of Chakda Xpress. As per earlier reports, Anushka and the crew are expected to fly to the UK this month for an extensive schedule. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is slated to release on Netflix in 2023.

