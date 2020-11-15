Anushka Sharma radiates in creamy white outfit for Diwali, reveals how she celebrated at home with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma, who is in her last trimester, wore a creamy white outfit for Diwali 2020 and accentuated that with heavy gold jhumkas and sparkly mojris.

kept millions of her fans and followers hooked to the gram on Diwali day as she shared glimpses of the decoration at home. This year, die-hard Virushka fans may have been a tad disappointed as the actress and cricketer husband Virat Kohli did not share any photos or videos together on the festival. However, Anushka seems to have made up for that as she shared a bunch of photos and revealed what her Diwali 2020 looked like.

While Virat wasn't in the frame, we believe that the cricketer was responsible for the radiant pictures of Anushka who is soon expecting her first child. The actress, who is in her last trimester, wore a creamy white outfit and accentuated that with heavy gold jhumkas and sparkly mojris. Anushka was all smiles as she posed for the camera with the dupatta hiding her baby bump.

Revealing how she celebrated the festival of lights at home, Anushka wrote, "Got all dressed up to sit at home and eat . And it was great. Hope you all had a beautiful Diwali." Take a look at Anushka's Diwali 2020 photos below:

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also wished millions of his fans and followers as he shared a video on Diwali morning. The cricketer also urged people to not burst firecrackers and celebrate the festival safely. However, Virat's simple request for a cracker-less Diwali enraged many as it touched a nerve with netizens who slammed the cricketer.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma gives a glimpse of Diwali decoration at her place and it also includes hand sanitizers; See Pic

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×