Anushka Sharma raises awareness about circular fashion as she puts her maternity outfits for an online sale

is doing her bit for the environment! While the actress has always voiced her love for the environment and animals, she's taking it a step forward in an innovative manner. According to a latest report in ETimes, Anushka has tied up with a maternal health foundation named SNEHA to save water by embracing circular fashion. For the unversed, circular fashion is the system of circulating garments for as long as their maximum value is retained. After its wear and tear, the garment is safely and properly discarded without causing harm to mother earth.

The garment in itself is produced, sourced and designed keeping in mind environmental concerns. Now, Anushka Sharma will be putting up her maternity outfits on an online sale. Speaking to the portal, Anushka revealed that the idea came to her during pregnancy. "This is a very simple way that each of us can live kinder lives. By sharing pieces back into the circular fashion system and shopping preloved, we have a huge positive impact on the environment. During my pregnancy, I thought this phase in our lives is uniquely suited to participate in the circular economy. So I hope we can kickstart this ecosystem together,” she said.

The profits from the sale will go to the foundation SNEHA and the actress will in turn contribute to saving over 2.5 lakh litres of water. She elaborated, "For instance, if even just 1 percent of pregnant women in urban India bought one piece of preloved maternity clothing over newly manufactured, each year we can conservatively save about as much water as a person drinks in over 200 years. This is a way in which a small action of each individual can make a real difference."

