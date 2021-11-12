Anushka Sharma on raising Vamika: Virat & I feel, as parents, a lot of the learning needs to be done by us

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child baby girl this year in January. The couple since then has been enjoying the parenthood phase. Their daughter Vamika whose face they have not revealed yet manages to grab all attention even at this small age. Even her small glimpse trends on social media. Well, the parents are very protective when it comes to keeping the little munchkin away from the media glare. Today, the actress has shed some light on parenting and how she looks upon her daughter Vamika.

Talking about parenting and what parents can learn from a child in a conversation with Grazia, the Zero actress said that parents have to learn a lot of things. “This is what I and Virat feels. You get to learn a lot if you pay them attention. For me, it’s important to accept my daughter as she is and for her to grow up confident in knowing that. If you give your child the required space, hopefully, they’ll flourish and carve a niche for themselves,” she added.

She further talked about celebrity kids and how are they like catnip for audiences today. The actress mentioned that they are bombarded by camera flashes and the media glare quite early on in their lives.

Anushka also spoke about the developing personality of her daughter. She said that she find her extremely determined. “I feel that if she wants to do something then she’s going to do it, and I can tell that it’s going to serve some purpose for her in life. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too. My role is to guide and support her, to be her sounding board without micromanaging or being too controlling. I think an important thing to imbibe in your child is to be loving and compassionate towards everybody,” the actress said to Grazia.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Zero and since then she has not announced any new project.

