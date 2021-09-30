Anushka Sharma rallies for lost dogs by sharing a heart touching story, gains Athiya Shetty’s love

Having a nurturing and affectionate bond with one’s pet is surely a blessing and actor absolutely roots for it. Time and again, we have seen the actor lending voice for the protection of animals. On Thursday, September 30, the Sui Dhaaga actor took to social media to do the same. She shared a heart-warming story to pay tribute to dogs who have gone missing all round the world.

While sharing the story, Anushka wrote, “This post is for everyone who has lost their doggo. They are and will always be good doggos.” In the new post, fans could see Anushka deciphering ‘why dogs live less than human’ with a heart-touching story of a 6-year-old child who lost his doggo due to cancer. According to the kid, “people are born so that they can learn how to live a good life - like loving everybody all the time and being nice. Well, dogs already know how to do that, so they don’t have to stay as long as we do.”

Read the entire story below:

As soon as the post was shared online, it received immense love from her followers. While some said they are left teary, many others dropped red heart emoticons to flood the comment section of the post. Not only fans, but even Athiya Shetty was impressed with the story. To shower her love, she re-shared Anushka’s post on her Instagram space. Take a look at it here:

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma has been absent on the silver screen for a couple of years now. She was last seen alongside and in the 2018 released romantic comedy flick, Zero. However, the actor’s production house has released a couple of Hindi web shows titled Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.

ALSO READ| PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma mean business as they get snapped in the city