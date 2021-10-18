Anushka Sharma & Ranveer Singh can’t stop gushing over Katrina Kaif’s stunning PIC in white dress

Looks like Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh can’t stop gushing over Katrina Kaif’s latest pictures. On Sunday, October 17th, Bollywood diva Katrina took the Internet by storm as she posted a couple of gorgeous pictures on the gram. In the pictures posted by Katrina, she can be seen donning a stunning white, one-shoulder bodycon dress. The Tiger actress kept her hair open, as she opted for fresh and minimal makeup. The sunlight shining on her further accentuated Katrina’s undeniable beauty, while the sea behind her looked serene and calm.

Sharing these pictures, Katrina had captioned the post with, “ (sun) day (love) #sooryavanshi”. As soon as Katrina shared these pictures, fans were swooning over the actress. While the post was flooded with likes from netizens, many expressed their love and admiration in the comments section as well. One fan opted for wordplay and wrote, “Exclusive sunshine of Katholics”. Another fan commented, “Born to rule. From the most loved Bollywood actress to the most successful Bollywood entrepreneur”. Still another user said, “My sunshine”.

But, apart from fans, it was Bollywood stars Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh’s comments which stole the limelight. Both Anushka and Ranveer seemed totally mesmerized by Katrina. While Anushka commented, ‘Beauty’, followed by a fire emoji, Ranveer Singh wrote, ‘Servinnnn’.

Take a look at Katrina's post:

Take a look at Anushka and Ranveer’s comments:

In other news, recently Katrina Kaif had attended the screening of Sardar Udham and some of the eagle-eyed fans spotted her hugging rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal. Since then the video of rumoured love birds hugging each other went viral on the internet, netizens said ‘this is love’. Well, neither Katrina nor Vicky has spoken anything about their relationship so only time will tell the truth.

