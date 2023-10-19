Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh laud Virat Kohli as he scores century in India vs Bangladesh WC 2023 match

Virat Kohli, the celebrated cricketer is now making headlines after he scored a century that led to the win of the National cricket team, at the India vs Bangladesh match of World Cup 2023 that was held on October 19, Thursday. The massive win of the Indian cricket team has left the fans of the game across the globe, highly excited.

Anushka Sharma, who has always been the biggest cheerleader of her hubby Virat Kohli, reacted to the celebrated cricketer's massive feet at the India vs Bangladesh match with an Instagram story. Popular actor Ranveer Singh, who is also an adherent cricket fan, showered praises on Kohli with a special post.

Anushka Sharma is all hearts for Virat Kohli as he scores century

The proud wife, who is all excited about her husband's big achievement at the India vs Bangladesh World Cup match, took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a special story. Anushka Sharma shared the Instagram post of the Indian Cricket Team's official handle, which reads "𝙐𝙉𝘿𝙍𝙀𝘿! Number 48 in ODIs... Number 78 in international cricket... Take a bow King Kohli." She captioned the story with a heart-filled kiss emoji and a red heart emoji.

Have a look at Anushka Sharma's Instagram story, below:

Ranveer Singh lauds Virat Kohli

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor, who is a big-time cricket lover and a big fan of Virat Kohli, took to his official Instagram handle and celebrated India's big win and the cricketer's century, with a special story. Ranveer Singh shared a picture of Kohli's winning moment which was telecasted on TV, with a caption that reads: "THE CLOSER. CLOSING THE DEBATE."

Have a look at Ranveer Singh's Instagram story:

