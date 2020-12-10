Anushka Sharma & Ranveer Singh starrer Band Baaja Baaraat clocks 10 years; The diva dedicates a special post

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Band Baaja Baaraat, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a special post.

and starrer Band Baaja Baaraat completed 10 years today. It was a romantic-comedy and was helmed by director Maneesh Sharma. It was produced by Yash and Aditya Chopra. The story of the film revolves around wedding planners. Band Baaja Baaraat was released worldwide on December 10, 2010. With this film, Ranveer Singh made his big Bollywood debut 10 years back. Today, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Band Baaja Baaraat, Anushka took to Instagram to share a special post.

The actress shared a video from Band Baaja Baarat. In the film, Ranveer portrayed the role of Bittoo Sharma, a fun-loving guy from Delhi, while Anushka played the role of Shruti Kakkar, who assists a wedding co-ordinator. Later, she confronts Bittoo and they both start their own wedding planning company.

Now, let’s take a look at Anushka Sharma’s latest post here:

Meanwhile, Anushka and her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are all set to welcome their first child in January 2021. Recently, in an interview with Bombay Times, Anushka revealed that she is planning to return to work soon after she welcomes her first child in January.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen next in Takht.

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

