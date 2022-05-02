Anushka Sharma raps to the tunes of ‘Yes Ka Time Aa Gaya’ and asks other parents whether they say YES or NO.

Bring your ears closer we have got a secret to tell you! Well, it's about none other than the incredible actor, Anushka Sharma. She has got a surprise! And the very news puts us in an excitement mode. Want to know what’s that?

Someone pinch us hard! Anushka Sharma has turned into a rapper! Is this some kind of dream or is it for real? Just a day after her 34th birthday, Sharma has revealed her new-found love for raps and seems like she is on a roll!

Taking to her Instagram stories, the mother-of-one shared a video that revealed her new avatar as a rapper and we are speechless! With full swag, clad in a chic purple crop jacket, Anushka is seen rapping to the lyrics “Yes Ka Time Aa Gaya” until a director’s voice yelling ‘Cut’ disrupts her perfomance. While we are still trying to figure out what all of this means, the caption in particular has got us intrigued.

Anushka has provoked our (and followers’) thoughts with her question, “How many times in a day do parents end up saying NO? From screen time, to meal options, to chemicals in toys…the list is endless! Are you a YES parent or a NO parent?”

For someone like Anushka who is extremely thoughtful in making serious and sustainable life choices, especially a healthy diet plan, for her daughter and her family, we cannot help but wonder what she is saying YES to after all?

Seems like Anushka’s message has already created a stir among a lot of celebrity mothers like Sonam Kapoor, Nataša Stanković, Karisma Kapoor and Anita Hassanandani, and they too are hopping on the bandwagon. Soon-to-be mom Sonam Kapoor confirmed, “I think I am going to be a ‘YES’ Mom” while Hardik Pandya’s wife and mom to Agastya, Nataša Stanković admitted, “Am amazed that ‘YES ka time aa gaya’. It’s still a lot of NO’s in our house.” Meanwhile, Lolo said that its the story of her life too and she’s trying to say more YES than NO everyday.

TV actress and mom to Aaravv, Anita Hassanandani also chimed in and said that she is at the stage where the NO’s are never-ending.

Honestly, all of the suspense is just killing us and we cannot wait to find out what has got these Bollywood moms talking? And Anushka Sharma with her rapping and thought-provoking question has made us even more curious than before! Stay tuned to find out.