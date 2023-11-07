Anushka Sharma reaches Bengaluru to support Virat Kohli and team India in World Cup match on Diwali?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have consistently set relationship goals, both during their courtship and since tying the knot in 2017. The couple never fails to demonstrate their unwavering support and deep affection for each other, with their endearing exchanges on social media capturing everyone's attention. Following their delightful antics on Virat's recent birthday, it appears they are gearing up to enchant fans once again, this time in celebration of Diwali. Anushka has seemingly arrived in Bengaluru ahead of India's Cricket World Cup match scheduled for Sunday.

Anushka Sharma to attend India’s match vs Netherlands on Diwali?

As per a fan's video posted on Twitter, actress Anushka Sharma was spotted arriving in Bengaluru. The footage captures Anushka in a relaxed ensemble, donning an oversized shirt paired with shorts and sneakers, exuding casual chic vibes. The video portrays her strolling out of what appears to be the airport.

Have a look!

There's speculation that Anushka might be in the city to rally behind her husband, Virat Kohli, and root for Team India in their final league match of the Cricket World Cup against the Netherlands on Sunday, November 12, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match coincides with the celebration of Diwali, adding an extra layer of festivity to the occasion. Anushka was present in Ahmedabad last month when India faced off against Pakistan during the tournament.