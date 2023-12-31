Anushka Sharma reaches South Africa to celebrate New Year's Eve with husband Virat Kohli? See PICS

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli undeniably set relationship goals with their unwavering love and support for each other. Anushka is a familiar presence in the stands, passionately cheering for her husband during his cricket matches. As 2023 draws to a close, with Virat currently in South Africa for a series, it appears that Anushka has joined him there to welcome the new year together.

Anushka Sharma in South Africa to celebrate New Year’s with Virat Kohli?

It looks like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma might be celebrating the New Year's Eve together in South Africa, where Team India is currently engaged in a Test Match series. Fans recently shared pictures on social media that suggest Anushka has reached the country, capturing her dining at a restaurant in South Africa with an acquaintance.

In the images, Anushka exuded a casual yet chic vibe, donning a white oversized top paired with blue jeans. Opting for a natural look with her hair down and no makeup, she radiated simplicity and elegance.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding anniversary celebration

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma commemorated their wedding anniversary this month, marking six years of marital bliss since their enchanting ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11, 2017. The couple took to Instagram to share heartwarming pictures from the festivities, which included a joyful cake cutting ceremony surrounded by loved ones.

Anushka looked stunning in a black dress, while Virat opted for a stylish ensemble with a matching shirt and pants. In the photos, the couple radiated happiness, warmly embracing each other. Anushka's caption, "Day filled with love and friends and family got too late to post for the gram? 6+ (infinity emoji) of (heart emoji) with my numero uno," beautifully encapsulated the love and joy that filled their special day.

Virat and Anushka enjoyed a delightful winter holiday in London with their daughter Vamika following the conclusion of the ODI Cricket World Cup, where India secured the runner-up position after a hard-fought battle against Australia in the finals.

On the professional front, Anushka has an exciting project in the pipeline – Chakda Xpress, a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

