Anushka Sharma REACTS after Virat Kohli pays emotional tribute to MS Dhoni and we second her emotions

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Katrina Kaif and as of now, she hasn’t announced her next film.

On August 15, 2020, Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, and Virat Kohli penned an emotional note for his captain. Virat took to social media to share an emotional video for Dhoni which was a compilation of moments on and off the field and alongside the video, Virat wrote, “couldn't explain the mutual trust, respect and understanding we share better than these two videos I'm posting here today. The first one explains perfectly well who he is , selfless in the most intense moments.”

Amidst a host of comments from fans, Virat’s wife and actress recated to Virat’s video as she wrote, “This video and these moments.” Earlier, , Jonas, , Anushka Sharma and others took to social media to pen emotional notes after Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh took to social media to revisit the time he worked as an Assistant Director while the former Indian skipper was shooting for a commercial in 2007-08 and they met on the ad film sets. Talking about the same, Ranveer wrote, “I was overworked and underpaid, but I didn’t care- I just wanted to be in His presence. I was even injured at the time, but I worked through the pain in the hope that as a reward for my sincere efforts, I would be granted a chance to briefly meet MSD and maybe get a photo with him.”

