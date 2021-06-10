Anushka Sharma REACTS as Parineeti Chopra recalls handling her interviews before debuting with her as co star

In a recent AMA session with fans, Parineeti Chopra revealed that before debuting in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, she used to manage Anushka Sharma's interviews for Band Baaja Baaraat. This evoked a response from Anushka on her social media handle as well.

Actress , who is holidaying in Turkey currently, took to her social media handle to share how she used to handle 's interviews before debuting with her as a co-star in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. Recalling her journey from being Anushka's PR to her co-star, Parineeti called it 'cool' and went on to share that she looks up to the Pari actress from that time. Seeing her mention in Parineeti's post, Anushka also responded in a sweet manner to the actress.

In a recent 'Ask Me' session on Instagram, a fan asked Parineeti to say something about her 'lady crush' Anushka. To this, she replied by sharing her journey in Bollywood. As she replied to a fan, Parineeti wrote, "I went from handling her interviews for 'Band, Baaja, Baaraat' to becoming her co-star in 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' within 3 months. So cool na? Have always looked up to her since that time." This managed to evoke a sweet response from Anushka as well. Anushka went on to repost Parineeti's story and sent her 'big hugs.'

For those not aware, Parineeti made her debut with Yash Raj Films backed Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl co-starring Anushka and . Seeing the camaraderie between Anushka and Parineeti even after several years of their film's release, left fans in awe.

Meanwhile, Parineeti is currently holidaying in Turkey and also riding high on her recent success Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film received a lot of love after its release on the OTT platform. On the other hand, Anushka is currently in the UK with Vamika and Virat Kohli ahead of the WTC finale against New Zealand.

