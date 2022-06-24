Anushka Sharma reacts to Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera trailer, calls it 'spectacular and totally exciting'

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-Vaani Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera is finally out and it’s no less than a visual spectacle for the fans and viewers. The trailer introduces Ranbir Kapoor as a dacoit, the protector of his tribe and a son fulfilling his father's legacy. Ranbir plays both father and son in the film. Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist Daroga Shuddh Singh who is employed by the British to find the criminal who has terrorised the local villagers. Vaani Kapoor, it appears, plays the love interest of Ranbir’s character here.

Meanwhile, sharing the trailer of the film on her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma called it spectacular and totally exciting. The trailer of Shamshera takes us back to the year 1871. The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh (Sanjay Dutt). This is the story of Shamshera (Ranbir Kapoor), a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader, and then a legend for his tribe.

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022. Shamshera marks Ranbir’s return to the cinemas after 4 years after the release of his 2018 film, Sanju.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, who became the second Indian woman cricketer to receive the Padma Shri, in 2012. The film marks Anushka's comeback to acting after four years. She was last seen in 2018 film ‘Zero’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She took a long break after that and welcomed her first child, Vamika with husband Virat Kohli. However, during her time away from films, Anushka and her brother Karnesh Ssharma, under their banner Clean Slate Filmz, produced several critically acclaimed projects including Bulbul and Pataal Lok. She is no longer part of the production house as she will focus on acting.