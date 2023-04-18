Anushka Sharma reacts to crowd’s support for Dhoni, says ‘They love him’ at the recent RCB vs CSK match

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. Be it in real life or on social media, these two never fail to set couple goals. When Anushka is not working, she is often seen at the stadiums where Virat is playing to show her support for his team. Last night, Anushka Sharma was at the stadium to cheer for Virat’s team at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match. CSK won the match by 8 runs.

Anushka Sharma bowled over crowd’s love for Dhoni

Anushka Sharma was spotted at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. She was seen cheering for RCB. Several pictures and videos from last night went viral that show Anushka Sharma’s different moods and her reactions to different moments during the match. She was seen in the stands with other RCB supporters. However, the highlight of the night was when Dhoni came to bat for CSK. As the crowd went berserk, Anushka was bowled over by their reaction. A video that is doing the rounds on social media shows Anushka saying, “They love him.”

Just a few days back, Anushka celebrated the win of RCB as RCB beat DC in the same stadium. The actress took to her social media and posted a photo with Virat to share glimpses of the post-match celebrations.

Work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of Jhulan Goswami, the former Indian cricketer, and pace bowler in Chakda Xpress. The much-awaited film is directed by Prosit Roy and Anushka’s transformation into the iconic cricketer is much talked about. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. This is Anushka’s first film since 2018’s Zero as the actress took a break after the birth of her daughter, Vamika.