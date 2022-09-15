Anushka Sharma REACTS to Roger Federer's retirement news; Virat Kohli hails ‘the greatest of all time’

Just an hour ago, Tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement from the sport. The 20-time grand-slam champion will bid farewell to professional tennis after the Laver Cup 2022. He took to his social media to post a lengthy note, and a recording of himself reading the letter to break the news about his retirement plans. Soon after, social media was flooded with his fans conveying their shock, awe and heartfelt tributes. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to share the news, and express her heartbreak over it.



Anushka Sharma shared the video of Roger Federer reading out the letter and wrote, “Genius” along with a heartbreak emoji. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also reacted to the news and shared his adulation for the ace tennis player. Virat commented on Roger Federer’s post on Instagram and wrote, “The greatest of all time. King roger,” along with heart emojis. Celebrities from all walks of life have reacted to Federer’s retirement, right from sports personalities to Bollywood stars.