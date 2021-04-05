Anushka Sharma REACTS as Virat Kohli thanks her for inspiring him to start stray animal shelter in the city

Recently, Virat Kohli announced on social media that his foundation will be teaming up with two other ventures to set up animal welfare centers for strays in the city. The Indian skipper thanked his wife Anushka Sharma for the inspiration.

If there is one superstar in Bollywood, who is known to be a strong advocate for animal rights, it is . The Pari actress has always raised her voice for the voiceless animals and often reacts strongly to reports of atrocities on strays. However, this time, it is Indian Virat Kohli who has taken a step ahead to set up animal welfare shelters in Mumbai for the strays and has credited his wife Anushka for the inspiration in this regard.

Recently, Virat took to social media to announce that his foundation would be collaborating with an NGO and another healthcare company to set up animal welfare shelters for strays in the city. In his post, Virat expressed how Anushka's passion for animal rights helped him get inspired. He even expressed his gratitude to her in his caption and further said that he looked forward to helping strays in Mumbai with these shelters. Seeing how Virat thanked her, Anushka could not resist reacting to the post.

She went ahead and dropped heart emoticons in the comment section for Virat. Virat, in his caption, wrote, "To ensure health and support services to stray animals, @vkfofficial has now taken its first step towards animal welfare in collaboration with @vivaldisanimalhealth. I want to thank my wife, @anushkasharma, for inspiring me by her passion towards animals and for being a constant advocate for animal rights. I look forward to this opportunity to help the strays of our city."

Take a look:

In a statement to Indian Express, Virat further lauded his wife Anushka and her passion for the issue. He claimed that Anushka's visions to help strays across the nation has inspired him right from the time they met. He told the daily, "Looking after the welfare of animals is a cause very close to my heart now as Anushka is very passionate about this issue. Her vision to help stray animals across India is truly inspiring for me and since I have met her."

Meanwhile, recently, Anushka and Virat returned to Mumbai after spending time together with daughter Vamika during the India Vs England ODI tournament. Photos of the new parents taking care of their baby girl at the airport had gone viral on social media and fans could not stop gushing over them. Last month, Anushka and Virat also celebrated 2 months to parenthood as their daughter turned 2-months old. Last week, Anushka also returned to work and was snapped on the sets of her commercial shoots. The actress is back to work 2 months ahead of her scheduled return in May.

Also Read|Amitabh Bachchan hilariously pokes fun at Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli by cracking jokes in latest Insta post

Share your comment ×