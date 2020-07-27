Anushka Sharma recalls her pre COVID 19 relaxing face massage and leaves Virat Kohli in splits; WATCH

Anushka Sharma took to social media to share a throwback video of the time when she used to get pampered before make up session. However, her goofy video cracked up her husband Virat Kohli.

Actress and husband Virat Kohli are making the most of their lockdown time with each other at home. From chilling at home with their pet Dude to playing board games together, Virat and Anushka have ensured that they have the best time together. And if that is not enough, they also keep indulging in social media banter that leaves fans in awe. Speaking of this, recently, Anushka dropped a cute throwback video of her pre COVID 19 shoot days that left hubby Virat in splits.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a video in which her team member Sandhya was giving her a face massage before they begin make up for the day. The gorgeous star could be seen enjoying a nice and relaxing face massage without the hassle of masks in the throwback video. With the video, Anushka remembered the pre-COVID 19 days when it was alright for anyone to touch one’s face without having to worry about infection. However, her goofy expression was what left Virat laughing.

The Indian skipper could not resist as he took to the comment section and dropped a hilarious comment with emoticons. Well, surely Anushka and Virat know how to light up the internet with their adorable PDA and netizens too cannot get enough of this duo.

Here is Anushka Sharma’s video with Virat Kohli’s response:

Meanwhile, Anushka has been busy with her production ventures. Recently, her web series Paatal Lok and Bulbbul impressed everyone and got heaps of praise from fans. On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero with and . Fans of the actress are waiting for her to announce her next acting project.

