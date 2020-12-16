Anushka Sharma recalls when she could curl up on a chair sans baby bump: Now I can’t sit like this but can eat

Anushka Sharma took to social media to take a trip down memory lane with a throwback photo from her pre-pregnancy days. The soon-to-be mom joked about how she could comfortably sit without her baby bump and munch on food.

Actress and Indian Cricket team captain, Virat Kohli are all set to become parents in January 2021. The couple is all set to welcome their first child in the first month of the new year and fans of the two cannot keep calm. Whenever Anushka steps out or posts a photo, fans cannot stop fawning over her pregnancy glow. And now, it seems the star was in a mood to joke as she travelled back in time and picked a photo from her pre-pregnancy days when she could easily curl up on a chair.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a throwback photo where she was seen beaming with joy as she sat comfortably on a chair with her legs curled up close to her chest. She is seen holding a bowl of food in her hand. Recalling the time when she could sit comfortably with her legs curled up on a chair, Anushka joked that she cannot sit like that any longer but she sure can binge on her favourite food. The cute photo of the mom-to-be sent fans into a frenzy all over again.

Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote, "Throwback to when I could sit like this and eat . Now I can’t sit like this but I can EAT."

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's photo:

Meanwhile, recently, when Anushka stepped out for a clinic visit, she was snapped by the paparazzi in the city. The gorgeous star is all set to become a mom soon and has been spending time at home since her return from the UAE. Virat, on the other hand, is currently in Australia for test matches against their team. He will return post the first test match as he took paternity leave to be with Anushka and welcome their first child.

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

