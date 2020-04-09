Anushka Sharma recounts the time when Varun Dhawan and she wore sunglasses, NOT masks in a throwback pic

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have worked in Sui Dhaaga: Made In India together. Recently, Varun shared a throwback photo with Anushka from the promotions and the actress had a relatable take on it.

Coronavirus lockdown has surely compelled everyone to stay at home and things have drastically changed for everyone. Recently, shared a throwback photo with from Sui Dhaaga: Made In India promotions and treated his fans with a gorgeous sight. However, his co-star and friend, Anushka had a different take on the photo. The two stars often indulge in Instagram banter and that becomes a highlight among fans. However, this time, Anushka had a Coronavirus related take on the photo with Varun and it gave fans relatable vibes.

In the photo that Varun shared, Anushka and the actor can be seen sitting on a cycle. The two stars can be seen twinning in sunglasses while they were outside for the promotions of their film back in 2018. Anushka re-shared Varun’s photo and recalled the time when they used to step out of the house with just sunglasses on and didn’t have any need to wear masks. Now, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, masks have been made mandatory for everyone who steps out of their houses.

Anushka shared the photo and wrote, “When we used to be outdoor, in crowds and wearing sunglasses, not masks.” Varun also shared Anushka’s reply on his story and fans couldn’t help but get relatable vibes from the post. Since the Coronavirus lockdown, Varun, Anushka and other stars from Bollywood have been urging their fans to stay at home. Anushka and Virat also joined other Bollywood stars in donating their contribution to various funds to help those people who are suffering due to COVID 19 spread. The actors from Bollywood and various other industries have been doing their bit to raise awareness among the fans about Coronavirus and the lockdown.

Check out Anushka and Varun’s photo:

