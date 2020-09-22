Anushka Sharma rejoices as Virat Kohli's RCB team wins match against SRH; See POST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to welcome their first child. Meanwhile, Virat's team RCB has won its first match against SRH.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected India just like the rest of the countries. Numerous events and occasions have been either postponed or delayed for next year because of the same. However, the organizers of a few events have decided to give it a shot this year. Yes, we are talking about IPL 2020 here that is currently underway. The latest match was between Virat Kohli’s RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) team and SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) on Monday.

Well, the results are out, and Virat’s team RCB came out victorious after having defeated SRH by 10 runs. While the ardent fans of the team have indulged in celebrations all over the country, there is someone else who is equally rejoicing over the same. Yes, we are talking about here. The actress has shared a glimpse of the RCB team on her Instagram handle and then she captions it as a ‘winning start.’

Well, its celebration time for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as they are about to welcome their first child. The couple announced the baby’s arrival a few weeks back leaving the fans into a frenzy. Recently, the actress shared a picture on social media in which she is happily flaunting her baby bump while wearing a black monokini. On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the movie Zero co-starring and that released in 2018. However, it performed poorly at the box office and could not create much magic.

