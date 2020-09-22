  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anushka Sharma rejoices as Virat Kohli's RCB team wins match against SRH; See POST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to welcome their first child. Meanwhile, Virat's team RCB has won its first match against SRH.
14772 reads Mumbai
Anushka Sharma shares a post after Virat Kohli's team RCB wins against SRHAnushka Sharma rejoices as Virat Kohli's RCB team wins match against SRH; See POST
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected India just like the rest of the countries. Numerous events and occasions have been either postponed or delayed for next year because of the same. However, the organizers of a few events have decided to give it a shot this year. Yes, we are talking about IPL 2020 here that is currently underway. The latest match was between Virat Kohli’s RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) team and SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) on Monday.

Well, the results are out, and Virat’s team RCB came out victorious after having defeated SRH by 10 runs. While the ardent fans of the team have indulged in celebrations all over the country, there is someone else who is equally rejoicing over the same. Yes, we are talking about Anushka Sharma here. The actress has shared a glimpse of the RCB team on her Instagram handle and then she captions it as a ‘winning start.’

Check out the post below:

Well, its celebration time for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as they are about to welcome their first child. The couple announced the baby’s arrival a few weeks back leaving the fans into a frenzy. Recently, the actress shared a picture on social media in which she is happily flaunting her baby bump while wearing a black monokini. On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the movie Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif that released in 2018. However, it performed poorly at the box office and could not create much magic.

Also Read: Virat Kohli on Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy: When we found it, we were over the moon

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement