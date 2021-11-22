As Anushka Sharma relishes a homemade meal, Virat Kohli gets spotted leaving a sports club; PHOTOS

Mondays usually begin with everyone feeling weekend blues but if one gets to enjoy their favourite dish, things get much better. Speaking of this, Monday began on a gourmet note for Anushka Sharma as she relished a homemade meal comprising her favourite dish. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, was spotted at a sports club in the city as he was leaving for home. The couple had recently returned from UAE with their daughter Vamika after the T20 World Cup.

On Monday, Anushka took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of her homemade vegan meal with fans. The Pari actress was elated to be enjoying the vegan dish with a touch by her mother. Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote, "Homemade Paella with vegan sausages courtesy mommy." On the other hand, Virat kept it cool and casual for his outing in the city. The paps caught him in the frame in a casual avatar. Sitting in the car, Virat acknowledged them and waved before leaving the sports club.

Take a look:

Recently, Virat shared a cute selfie with wife Anushka as they twinned in white. The adorable photo went viral as Virat had captioned it in just two words, 'My Rock' and netizens were in awe of how he expressed his love for his wife. The couple has been spending time at home since their return from UAE. In the last couple of months, Virat and Anushka have been travelling due to cricket tournaments.

Now, the two are back in the city. On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018. She is yet to announce her next acting project. She is, however, busy with production work and her projects include Mai and Qala.

