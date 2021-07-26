Anushka Sharma remembers ‘brave soldiers’ on Kargil Vijay Diwas: Your sacrifices will never be forgotten

July 26 holds a lot of significance for every Indian around the world. After all, it is the day when the braveheart soldiers of the Indian Army had won the 1999 Kargil War against Pakistan. While it was a proud moment for every Indian, many bravehearts soldiers had lost their lives during the battle as well. And while the Indian Army’s triumph at Kargil is celebrated as the Kargil Vijay Diwas every year on July 26, on this occasion, Anushka Sharma took to social media and paid a tribute to the martyrs of the Indian Army who had sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress took to her Instagram story and remembered the braveheart soldiers of the Indian Army. She also paid a tribute to the Indian soldiers’ courage and stated that the nation will always remember their sacrifices. She wrote, “Remembering our brave soldiers and a big salute to their valour and grit! Your sacrifices will never be forgotten. Jai Hind. #KargilVijayDiwas.”

Take a look at 's post for Indian Army soldiers of Kargil Vijay Diwas:

Meanwhile, speaking about the work front, Anushka has been on a break from acting for a while now. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 release Zero along with and . However, she has bankrolled several projects for OTT so far including Bulbbul, Paatal Lok etc. Besides, the actress and her husband Virat Kohli are also enjoying the best time of their life together as they embraced parenthood for the first time and welcomed their daughter Vamika early this year.

