Anushka Sharma remembers Irrfan Khan on his birth anniversary: Think of you and your brilliance so very often

Irrfan Khan – it is not just a name but an emotion. The actor has managed to win millions of hearts with her stupendous acting skills and it was a sheer treat to watch him on the big screen. Needless to say, his unfortunate demise came as a massive shock for everyone. And while his massive fan following continues to miss Irrfan’s presence on the big screen, the social media is often abuzz with posts for the late actor. Amid this, the fans have been showering immense love on Irrfan on his birth anniversary today and social media is inundated with posts for the Life of Pi actor.

Joining them, Anushka Sharma also shared a pic of Irrfan on her Instagram story and wrote that the late actor will always be remembered. “Think of you and your brilliance so very often. You will always be remembered,” the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress. On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty Kundra also shared Irrfan’s pic on her Instagram story and mentioned that her work is a wonderful reminder of his legacy. Shilpa wrote, “The magic you created on screen with your craft is a wonderful reminder of the legacy you've left behind, @irrfan! Remembering you on your birthday today”.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma and Shilpa Shetty’s post for Irrfan:

Earlier, Sutapa Sikdar shared some rare insights about Irrfan in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and spoke about how she bid him goodbye by singing him songs. Sharing about the same, Sutapa told Pinkvilla that Irrfan was unconscious at that time, but he had tears rolling down. When asked about the songs she sang for him, Sutapa said, “Jhoola kinne dala re, amraiya, jhoole mora saiyaan, loon main baliyaan… from Umrao Jaan, Lag jaa gale ke phir yeh haseen raat ho na ho (Woh Kaun Thi?), the ghazal Aaj jaane ki zid na karo… and some Rabindra sangeet. He was unconscious but he had tears rolling down.”