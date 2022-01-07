Anushka Sharma remembers Irrfan Khan on his birth anniversary: Think of you and your brilliance so very often
Joining them, Anushka Sharma also shared a pic of Irrfan on her Instagram story and wrote that the late actor will always be remembered. “Think of you and your brilliance so very often. You will always be remembered,” the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress. On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty Kundra also shared Irrfan’s pic on her Instagram story and mentioned that her work is a wonderful reminder of his legacy. Shilpa wrote, “The magic you created on screen with your craft is a wonderful reminder of the legacy you've left behind, @irrfan! Remembering you on your birthday today”.
Take a look at Anushka Sharma and Shilpa Shetty’s post for Irrfan:
Earlier, Sutapa Sikdar shared some rare insights about Irrfan in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and spoke about how she bid him goodbye by singing him songs. Sharing about the same, Sutapa told Pinkvilla that Irrfan was unconscious at that time, but he had tears rolling down. When asked about the songs she sang for him, Sutapa said, “Jhoola kinne dala re, amraiya, jhoole mora saiyaan, loon main baliyaan… from Umrao Jaan, Lag jaa gale ke phir yeh haseen raat ho na ho (Woh Kaun Thi?), the ghazal Aaj jaane ki zid na karo… and some Rabindra sangeet. He was unconscious but he had tears rolling down.”