Anushka Sharma remembers late Friends star James Michael Tyler; Shares heartbroken post
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also shared his picture on her Instagram stories with heartbroken emoji. The post reads, “James Michael Tyler famous for playing Gunther on Friends has died at the age of 59.” It is worth mentioning here that the late actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2018 after undergoing an annual checkup. He had revealed his diagnosis earlier this year saying, “I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones. I've been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years. ... It's stage 4 (now). Late stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me.” Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.
Coming back to Anushka, the actress has been sharing a lot of pictures on her Instagram stories off lately. Recently, she had shared the picture of Virat and her daughter and wrote, “My whole heart in one frame.”
Take a look at the screenshot here:
On the work front, the actress was last seen in Zero and after that, she has not been seen in any films. Anushka is seen in advertisements but has not made any new announcements.
