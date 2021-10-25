Anushka Sharma remembers late Friends star James Michael Tyler; Shares heartbroken post

In an unfortunate incident, actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the TV sitcom ‘Friends,’ passed away after battling prostate cancer. The news of his demise has left his fans shocked and even heartbroken. Kevin Bright had shared the news on the Twitter handle on Sunday evening. He wrote, “James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night. He was an incredible person who spent his final days helping others. God bless you James, Gunther lives forever.”

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also shared his picture on her Instagram stories with heartbroken emoji. The post reads, “James Michael Tyler famous for playing Gunther on Friends has died at the age of 59.” It is worth mentioning here that the late actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2018 after undergoing an annual checkup. He had revealed his diagnosis earlier this year saying, “I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones. I've been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years. ... It's stage 4 (now). Late stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me.” Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.

