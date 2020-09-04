  1. Home
Anushka Sharma remembers Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary: Your legacy will live on forever

On Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary, Anushka Sharma remembers the veteran actor with a special post.
Anushka Sharma remembers Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary: Your legacy will live on foreverAnushka Sharma remembers Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary: Your legacy will live on forever
The year 2020 has been quite painful for Bollywood as we lost some of the talented stars to the cruel hands of destiny. Amid this was Rishi Kapoor who breathed his last on April 30 at the age of 67. It has indeed been one of the most heartbreaking moment for the Indian cinema and the nation. While we continue to cherish Chintu Kapoor, the social media was inundated with heartfelt tributes for the legendary actor as September 4 marks Rishi’s birth anniversary.

It is, undoubtedly, an emotional moment for the Do Dooni Chaar actor’s fans and friends across the world. Joining them, Anushka Sharma also remembered her Patiala House co-star on his birth anniversary and penned a heartfelt message for the veteran actor in her Instagram story. She shared a collage of Rishi’s pic from his younger days and one from his older days. In the caption, the Sui Dhaaga: Made in India actress wrote, “Your legacy will live on forever. Remembering an icon of Bollywood.”

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s message for Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary:

Earlier, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also penned an emotional post for Rishi as she remembered her father on his birth anniversary. She shared a series of throwback pictures of the veteran actor and wrote, “Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can’t live without -your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever! I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us!...”

