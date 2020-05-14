Anushka Sharma remembers the time 'when going to work and watching live matches was no big deal'; See Pics

Anushka Sharma treats fans with a few throwback posts that she had shared 2 years ago stating about the time when going to work and watching live matches was no big deal.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone has been urged to stay indoors and are making the best use of this quarantine period by spending some gala time with their loved ones and families. And speaking of this, actress and Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli are surely having the best of times while self quarantining. From cooking food together to playing some fun games, the couple is making the best use of their quarantine period by spending some quality time with each other and their families as well.

Most of the celebrities have been enjoying a throwback spree on social media and treating fans with some stunning pictures. And now, Anushka has treated her fans with some throwback pictures. The actress shared a post which she had posted 2 years ago wherein Anushka's mom Ashima Sharma is seen holding little Anushka who is quite happy to be with her mommy. The two look adorable in this throwback picture. 2 years back, Anushka had captioned this post as, "Wherever I’ve managed to reach in my profession is because of the support and motivation my mother has provided me with .... happy mothers day to this beautiful woman." Today, sharing the same pic, Anushka captioned it with a heart and wrote, "2 years ago".

The Jab Harry Met Sejal actress shared another post, where she is seen watching a live match on her phone while reading a script side by side and is taking a mirror selfie. This picture was also shared by the actress 2 years ago. Sharing the same picture, Anushka wrote, "2 years ago when going to work and watching live matches was no big deal."

Check out Anushka Sharma's pictures here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma might have been missing from the silver screen for over a year now, but the lady is not out of action. And while there have been a lot of speculations about her upcoming projects, the diva is all set to venture into the digital world with her upcoming production Pataal Lok. The web series' teaser and poster have been released by the actress so far.

