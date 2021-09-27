Anushka Sharma remembers Yash Chopra on his birth anniversary: You will always be in our hearts

Known to be the trailblazer when it comes to the romance genre in Hindi films, Yash Chopra is being remembered today on his 89th birth anniversary. The legendary filmmaker-producer has given Indian cinema several classic films like Waqt, Deewar, Chandni, Silsila, Kabhie Kabhie, Trishul, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and many more and his impact on the audience was tremendous. On his birth anniversary, actress has penned a heartfelt note to pay respects to the legendary filmmaker of Bollywood.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka wrote, "Remembering the legacy of Yash ji today. You will always be in our hearts." The actress had made her debut in Yash Chopra backed film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Post that, Anushka went on to work with the filmmaker in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The film also had and . Anushka remembered the legendary filmmaker and his legacy in her note. She shared a rare photo of late Yash Chopra as she expressed herself in her post.

Meanwhile, Anushka recently was in the headlines after she returned to India after being away with Virat Kohli and her daughter Vamika for over 3 months. The actress had shared a photo of herself sweating it out at home and left fans curious about her return. Since June, Anushka and Vamika were in the UK with Virat and later, they headed to Dubai for the IPL 2021. Over the weekend, Anushka was snapped in the city as she headed for her shoot after months of being away. Fans of Anushka are waiting for her to announce her next project.

