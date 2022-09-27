Anushka Sharma remembers Yash Chopra on his birth anniversary; Calls him a 'master storyteller'

It’s filmmaker Yash Chopra’s 90th birth anniversary today. He was considered one of the best directors in the Bollywood industry. The legendary filmmaker-producer has given Indian cinema several classic films like Waqt, Deewar, Chandni, Silsila, Kabhie Kabhie, Trishul, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and many more. Yash Chopra, who was known as the King of Romance in Bollywood, was 80 when he passed away of multi-organ failure after suffering from dengue on 13 October 2012.

On his birth anniversary today, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story and paid a tribute to the late filmmaker. Sharing Yash's photo, she captioned it: "A master storyteller who weaved magic on celluloid. Remembering the iconic visionary, Yash ji on his birth anniversary." The actress had made her debut in Yash Chopra-backed film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. After that, Anushka also went on to work with the filmmaker in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which also had Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.