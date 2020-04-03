Anushka Sharma reminding Virat Kohli about dinner time prompts fans to say ‘we know who the real boss is’

During Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen’s Live Instagram chat, Anushka Sharma interrupted the chat and reminded Virat to come for dinner. Here’s what the actress wrote.

Since all of us are quarantined at home due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak, just like all of us, B-Town celebs, too, are looking at ways to spend their days indoors. From working out on terrace to cooking and cleaning the house, celebs are doing everything during their quarantine period, and for couples like and , and Virat Kohli, what is amazing is that they get to spend time with each other because otherwise, they are too busy with shootings.

Now yesterday, Virat Kohli joined former England batsman Kevin Pietersen in an Instagram Live video session where both the cricketers discussed a range of topics, and while talking to each other, one thing that caught our attention was Anushka Sharma’s message. Yes, post their interaction, Kevin Pietersen shared a screenshot of his live chat which had a comment by Anushka Sharma as she wrote, “Chalo chalo dinner time’, and alongside the post, Kevin wrote, “When the BOSS said time was up, time was up! @anushkasharma @virat.kohli Hope you all enjoyed that? Just two dudes hanging out.” Isn’t that cute? Before going to bed, Anushka Sharma shared photos of herself and Virat, while they were having fun with the Instagram filters and alongside the photos, Anushka wrote, “It’s clearly my bedtime.”

While a host of B-town celebs are coming forward to extend and pledge their support to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s (Maharashtra) Relief Fund, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, too, extended their support as they donated a certain amount of money as they wrote, “Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund….” On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Ananad L.Rai’s Zero co-starring and , and as of now, Anushka hasn’t announced her next project.

Check out Kevin Pietersen's post wherein he shared Anushka's message:

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma’s new pics with hubby Virat Kohli reveal how the couple spends time before dozing off; Find out

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More