Anushka Sharma reminds fans to wear a mask amid pandemic with a quirky video

has been one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood. The actress has not just won hearts with her impeccable acting prowess but she is also quite popular on social media as well. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, is often seen using the social media platform to raise awareness about several social issues. Keeping up with this trajectory, Anushka is once again making the headlines today with yet another quirky social media post.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka shared a video wherein she was seen dressed in a grey coloured sweatshirt. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress kept her tresses open. Anushka was also seen wearing a mask in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic as she opted for a quirky background for the video. With this video, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress urged everyone to make sure to wear their mask. She wrote, “’tis a reminder to wear your mask”.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s video about wearing a mask amid the pandemic here:

Meanwhile, Anushka, who had embraced motherhood for the first time early this year, is enjoying her time with her daughter Vamika. Her little bundle of joy had turned 6 months early this month. To celebrate the moment, Anushka penned a sweet note and wrote, “Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three”.

