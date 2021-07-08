Anushka Sharma reposts some wise words by the 'legend' Dilip Kumar shared by Subhash Ghai

Anushka Sharma and Ayushmann Khurrana shared Subhash Ghai's words on how the late Dilip Kumar gave plenty importance to the story and its characters in a film.

The passing of Dilip Kumar has left a void in the Indian film industry and several personalities took to social media to mourn his loss. One of them was who took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of the yesteryear superstar and wrote, "Sir, you have touched innumerable lives through your life and work. Have set the foundation for so many actors and contributed to the industry in innumerable ways. The outcome of your life will show in every great film that will be made and performances that will be lived for years to come. May you find infinite peace and love as you bid this world goodbye."

While Anushka's post was a heartfelt one, the actress seems to have pored over content related to Dilip Kumar on social media. On Thursday, Anushka reposted a photo shared by Ayushmann Khurrana. The photo was a snapshot of a news article and was a tribute from Subhash Ghai to his 'idol' Dilip Kumar.

In the snapshot, Subhash Ghai had penned down how Dilip Kumar gave plenty importance to the story and its characters in a film. The lines read, "He was always concerned about giving equal importance to other characters. He'd say that it is always the story and the characters that work in movies and not Dilip Kumar," Ghai recalled.

Ayushmann shared the snapshot on his Instagram Story which was later reposted by Anushka. While sharing it, Anushka wrote, "Legend," on the post. Check it out below:

Dilip Kumar passed away on 7 July took as he took his last breath at the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai where he was admitted. He passed away after prolonged age related health issues. His wife Saira Banu was right by his side and was seen exiting the hospital with friends and family.

Later in the day, at the veteran actor's residence, a distraught Saira Banu was seen being consoled by . Photos from Dilip Kumar's funeral were widely circulated on social media and several videos also went viral.

