Anushka Sharma reveals being afraid of motherhood initially for THIS reason, calls Vamika a ‘secure’ baby

Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. The actress who has been away from the limelight and the silver screen is all set to make a comeback with her upcoming film Chakda Xpress which is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Along with being a brilliant actor and a wonderful wife, Anushka is also a dotting mother to her daughter Vamika. In a recent interview with Grazia, the actress opened up about motherhood and recalled being afraid initially thinking if she would like being a mother or not.

Anushka Sharma on parenthood

Anushka Sharma revealed that nothing prepares you for parenthood and that one has to nosedive into it. The PK actress revealed that she was initially scared of not liking being a mother but she also added that she thinks she has grown a lot as a person after welcoming Vamika. Further, Anushka said that being a mother has made her more self-assured individual and confident. Later when asked how did she manage to shoot in Bangkok as she had left Vamika home for the first time, the actress replied that they both did well. Anushka revealed that Vamika is a very secure baby and that is why this trip turned out more than fine. Talking about Vamika more, Anushka also said that she feels Vamika is turning into a secure individual, and that makes her happy.

Anushka Sharma on spending time with Vamika in between her shoots

Recently, in an interview with Grazia she spoke about her busy schedule ever since she resumed work and revealed that she had gone into filming Chakda Xpress in 2022 and after finishing the shoot, the actress would spend time with Vamika, feed her dinner, made Vamika sleep etc. She was so involved with her baby that she did not get time to do anything else. Anushka also said that she will do movies only if it is worth taking out time for and not just to stay in the game.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma won't do films 'to stay in the game', reveals why she did Chakda Xpress and managed as new mom