Anushka Sharma REVEALS that Chakda 'Xpress is an 'eye opener' for her

Anushka Sharma is a very successful Indian actress with a career spanning almost a decade and a half. She has worked in iconic Indian films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, NH10, Phillauri among others. She also ventured into production with her production house Clean Slate Filmz and produced content like BulBul and Paatal Lok which were critically acclaimed. She eventually left so that she could focus on her acting career and fulfill her duties as a mother.

Anushka Sharma has been preparing hard for her next feature film Chakda 'Xpress, that premieres on Netflix. She shared a behind the scenes video from the shoot of her film and it is quite visible how hard she has worked on the film. She revealed how the script of Chakda Xpress was an eye opener for her. “I was absolutely blown away by the script. It was an eye opener for me into the world of women’s cricket as I am sure it will be for you all as well.” The actress was in the midst of her training session and concluded by saying, "And I am sorry I couldn’t be there personally to present this film. But here we are so that we can bring you this soon. I am so excited for you all to watch this amazing story onscreen. Now, I have to run quite literally because I am at my practice session but I cannot wait to bring this film to you all on Netflix." From the looks of it, the actress is giving her hundred percent to the project and is not compromising on any aspect of the film.

Anushka Sharma had taken a break from acting in 2018 and was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial titled Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her comeback movie on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda ‘Xpress which will premiere digitally, soon. It is to be seen which film the NH10 actress works on, next after Chakda ‘Xpress.

