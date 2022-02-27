Anushka Sharma reveals her inner painter as she shares a glimpse of her on set masterpiece

Apart from being a doting mommy to Vamika, Anushka Sharma has also returned to filming commercials and films. The actress has been spotted on sets multiple times and most recently was seen shooting with husband Virat Kohli. On Sunday, Anushka treated her fans with a sweet video of herself.

In the video, Anushka revealed and flaunted the inner painter as the short clip featured the actress trying her hand at painting on the sets of a commercial shoot. Wearing a beige pantsuit, Anushka can be seen mixing colours on the palette and then painting the canvas with a brush.

Sharing the video, Anushka captioned it, "When they let you paint on set walls and you leave a ‘masterpiece’ (Jury is out for debate on this)." Revealing her masterpiece, Anushka's video featured a yellow cupid heart, a creepy smiley face and the words 'Pack Up' painted on the wall. The canvas? Well, it was a beautiful mess of different colours.

Meanwhile, Anushka was snapped last week on a sports ground in Mumbai prepping for her next film Chakda Xpress. The actress will be stepping into the shoes of Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka also shared photos of her bowling prep, as she captioned it, "Grip by grip #prep #ChakdaXpress." Click the link below to check it out.

