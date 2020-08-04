  • facebook
Anushka Sharma REVEALS her secret to happy married life with Virat Kohli and all couples can take notes

Anushka Sharma, who is happily married to Virat Kohli for over two years, has shared the key to a long lasting relationship during an interactive session on Instagram.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been one of the most talked about power couples in Bollywood and they never fail to grab the eyeballs with their mushy romance. From finding joy in simple things to not leaving a chance to shower love on each other, Anushka and Virat, fondly called as Virushka, often dish out major couple goals. While the couple has been happily married for two and a half years, recently during an interactive session, the Zero actress opened up on the secret to her happy married life along with spilling some more beans about her relationship with Virat.

During the session, an Instagram user quizzed Anushka about the main aspect for long lasting relationships. To this, the actress stated, “Faith, knowing that love is acceptance, a good relationship is a commitment, a promise to be there for better or worse because through the ups and downs it allows the individual's space and understanding to grow into their highest human potential.” She also added that the secret to a stable relationship is “By not acting from a place of ego with each other.”

Furthermore, Anushka also spoke about how she irritates Virat and stated that the ace cricketer hates losing in anything. “If I beat him in any board game, then rub it in. He hates losing in anything,” she added. Interestingly, Anushka and Virat have enjoyed their time together during the lockdown period wherein the Pari actress even turned hairstylist for her main man.

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Anushka, who has was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, has been basking in the success of her recent productions Paatal Lok and Bulbbul which were a huge hit on OTT platforms.

