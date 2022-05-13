Anushka Sharma REVEALS how Chakda 'Xpress got delayed due to her pregnancy: I was really nervous

Anushka Sharma is all set to make her comeback and how! All eyes are on Anushka ever since she announced her comeback movie. She will be essaying the role of the Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film, Chakda 'Xpress. Currently, she is prepping for her upcoming sports drama movie, which will release on Netflix. This marks the return of the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star to films after 2018. In a recent interview, Anushka talked about why Chakda 'Xpress got postponed.

In a chat with Harper's Bazaar, Anushka opened up about her Chakda ‘Xpress journey. She revealed that she was a part of the inception of the movie. She expressed that she was supposed to have worked on it earlier however the movie got delayed because of the pandemic and her pregnancy. She said, “When I finally began working on it, I was really nervous because I had just had a baby so I wasn’t as strong as before. And I hadn’t trained for 18 months, so I wasn’t in the best physical condition—earlier, I would have really pushed myself to do different exercises in the gym.”

Anushka expressed that even though she wasn’t sure whether to take the project on or not, an inner voice kept telling her to do it. She emphasised that this was the kind of work she wanted to be a part of. “I’ll always be open to doing projects that are interesting and content-forward,” she said.

Earlier this year, Anushka announced Chakda 'Xpress with a teaser. Anushka penned a heartfelt note with the post. She wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket." Chakda 'Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz.

