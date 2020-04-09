Anushka Sharma REVEALS hubby Virat Kohli won the game of monopoly; Calls him ‘winner of her heart’

Anushka Sharma reveals Virat Kohli won the game of monopoly as shares a cute photo of the cricketer on Instagram. Take a look!

While some of the B-town celebs have been cooking up a storm during quarantine, others have been religiously working out, and and Virat Kohli have been spending their quarantine by playing board games. Yes, a few days back, Anushka shared a photo on Instagram wherein the couple was seen playing Monopoly with parents, and today, this Zero actress announced that the winner of the game was Mr. Kohli. That’s right! Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to post a picture of Virat Kohli flashing his widest smile after he won the game, and alongside, she wrote, “Presenting the winner of monopoly and my heart.”

Earlier, Anushka had shared a picture of her entire family and wrote on Instagram, “It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I’m sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families.” A few days back, when Virat Kohli was interacting with Kevin Peterson on Instagram live, Anushka interrupted the live when she asked Virat to come for dinner as she wrote, ‘Chalo Chalo dinner time,’ and fans had left messages on the live saying they know now as to who is the real boss of the house.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, a host of B-town celebs are extending their support to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s (Maharashtra) Relief Fund, and Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, too, have pledged their support as they donated a certain amount of money and informed on Instagram as they wrote, “Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund….” On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Ananad L.Rai’s Zero co-starring and , and as of now, Anushka hasn’t announced her next project.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma reminding Virat Kohli about dinner time prompts fans to say ‘we know who the real boss is’

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More