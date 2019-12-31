Anushka Sharma reveals husband Virat Kohli has cracked the perfect way to get her smile for the camera

From posing on the streets to clicking selfies with Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Anushka and Virat are undoubtedly having the time of their life in Switzerland.

and husband Virat Kohli are making the most of their vacation in the snowy mountains of Switzerland. And if you think they're staying away from social media to enjoy some quiet time, you are mistaken. The couple have bee sharing pictures from their Swiss vacay and it definitely has fans hooked to their Instagram accounts. From posing on the streets to clicking selfies with and Natasha Dalal, the power couple are undoubtedly having the time of their life. On the last day of the year, Anushka took to the gram to share unmissable photos and also revealed what and who makes her smile the most.

Sharing a series of photos, Anushka looked adorable in a mustard yellow beanie as she tucked into some great and warm cheese fondue on her vacation. In the caption, the actress also revealed that Virat has cracked the perfect way to get her smile for the camera. The caption read, "Knowing what I want to eat and making me laugh ! My husband has figured it out."

Check out Anushka's latest photos from her Swiss vacay:

Scores of Bollywood celebrities are ringing in the new year in exotic locations. Apart from Anushka and Virat, Kareena Kapoor Khan and are also reportedly ringing in the new year's in the freezing alps. A few days back, Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma also met Varun and posed for a picture with him which instantly became viral on social media.

Credits :Instagram

Read More