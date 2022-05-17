Anushka Sharma reveals she's taking batting tips from Virat Kohli for Chakda Xpress: Like to get his feedback.

Anushka Sharma is gearing up to return to the field with her film Chakda Xpress. The actress has been prepping hard and training in the summer heat as she is set to play bowler Jhulan Goswami. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Anushka shared on update on her training. It is a known fact that Anushka is married to Indian skipper Virat Kohli. So, it doesn't come as a surprise that Virat has been helping Anushka with her cricket game.

Speaking to the magazine, Anushka revealed that she's taking batting tips as well as showing her cricket videos to hubby Virat. "We definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips," Anushka said.

She added, “I always appreciated how mentally pressurising it can be to play cricket, but now, I also understand how physically draining it is. I remember when Virat would sometimes come to see me on a film set, and he would watch us on late-night shoots or in very cold places, he would be bewildered and wonder how we were able to do it. Now, I talk to him about the things that he’s been doing for so many years."

Announcing Chakda Xpress, earlier this year, Anushka had penned a special note. The actress had said, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

