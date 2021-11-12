Anushka Sharma reveals thoughts on her post pregnancy body: I kept thinking am I going to hate my body?

Motherhood is one of the most beautiful phases for women. During this journey, they tends to explore new emotions. However, the path is not as easy as one can assume. Right from gaining weight to structural changes, there are many such things that women embrace. This year started on a great note for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who welcomed their first child, Vamika.

In a conversation with Grazia magazine, Anushka shared her fear about post-pregnancy body. The actress said that she used to think a lot about her body and what if she starts hating it. “Only a week ago, I was telling a friend how afraid I was because of this pressure that women should look in a certain way. No matter they become mothers, before they get pregnant, and after they delivered a baby. I was worried. I kept thinking – am I going to hate my body?” Anushka tried to stay fit through the course of her pregnancy by eating healthy and exercising regularly. But she does mention that after giving birth, she has to take out time for exercise which has been difficult.

The actress further says, “My body is not the same as it used to be. It is not as toned as it was earlier. I am working towards it because I like to be fit. But I am so much more comfortable in my skin today than I was before, even when I had that ‘perfect body’. However, I’ve realised that it’s just a state of mind and has nothing to do with how you look.” She stressed saying that one should accept the body that’s done something so profound and miraculous. “I’d never want my daughter to grow up with that sense of lacking that we’re always made to feel like women. Ultimately, it’s all about perspective,” Anushka added.

