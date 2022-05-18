Anushka Sharma reveals 'undiluted happiness' is daughter Vamika's simple act of trying to make her laugh.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are doting parents to their first child - daughter Vamika. The parents have been protective of her privacy and not officially revealed her identity. They also haven't spoken often about Vamika in the public domain. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Anushka got candid about motherhood, returning to work post giving birth and the apple of her eye Vamika.

Pointing out that she feels empowered by the choices she has made in her career and personal life, Anushka said, "I feel empowered with the choices I've made, which is how I always want to feel. No one is asking me to do it; this is my choice, to be able to do things in a certain way. I don't think I can be someone who can do multiple things at once, but there are women who can, and kudos to them. But that does not mean anyone is lesser or more because of that."

When asked about what brings her 'true, undiluted happiness', Anushka was quick to point out her daughter Vamika as the reason. She said, "When my daughter tries to make me laugh. And when she sees that she has made me laugh, she repeats the action over and over, to make me laugh again. She's so young and tries so hard..And when I begin laughing, she enjoys it tremendously..this simple act really touches me."

In the same interview, Anushka also opened up on striking a balance as a working mother. "Striking a work-life balance is certainly harder for women. I don’t think people understand the life and emotions of a working mother, because the world is so male-dominated. Heck, I’m a woman; even I didn’t understand it till I became a mother," Anushka remarked.

