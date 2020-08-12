Anushka Sharma reveals Virat Kohli is a ‘bad loser’ as they take a quiz and give a glimpse of their fun banter

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are an adorable couple who enjoy a massive fan following. Recently, Anushka and Virat took a fun quiz to reveal some insights about each other and share it with their fans. Amid this, the couple ended up winning the internet with their fun.

If there is one couple who enjoys a massive amount of fan following across the globe, it is and Virat Kohli. The duo never ceases to leave fans in awe of their chemistry and every time, they step out together, they make heads turn with their style. Amid the lockdown, Virat spent maximum time with his ladylove Anushka, before he headed to play cricket. Amid the same, the duo has been keeping fans updated with their lockdown shenanigans and now, they have come forth with a fun video where they reveal it all about each other.

Taking to social media, Virat and Anushka dropped a video of taking a fun quiz on Instagram in which they revealed details about each other. The quiz was played in three different parts and was designed to test how much Virat and Anushka know about each other and their professions. While playing the same, Anushka ended up revealing in a segment that Virat is a ‘sore loser.’ She shared that when it comes to losing, Virat is ‘bad’ at it. Further, Virat also shared that he believes that Anushka is the one who can change the world.

Throughout the fun video of Anushka and Virat’s fun quiz, we get a glimpse of the adorable camaraderie that both of them share with each other. Fans just could not get over their adorable banter and loved every bit of it. In the interview, a question to both of them read, ‘Who is more likely to change the world?’ and Virat immediately replies saying, ‘I would say you Anushka! You are very clear in what you want to do and you will stick to it no matter what!’ Anushka immediately replies to Virat saying, ‘No, I think both of us!.’ The adorable couple left fans in awe of them with the fun video.

Take a look at Anushka and Virat’s video:

Meanwhile, IPL season 2020 has been announced to take place in the UAE and soon Virat will also leave to join his team for the game post the lockdown. Anushka, on the other hand, has been spending time at home and recently focused on her production ventures. Both her production ventures, Bulbbul and Paatal Lok have been loved by fans. On the film front, Anushka was last seen in Zero with and . Fans of the actress are waiting for her to announce her next film.

