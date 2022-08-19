Anushka Sharma reveals 'what’s better than a nice walk in the park' as she looks lovely in co-ords; PICS

Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She never fails to make heads turn with her pictures and videos on social media. The actress has bounced back into action and started working on her upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. Amidst her hectic work schedule, the actress manages to spend some quality time with her hubby Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. Well, the actress took to her Instagram handle today and shared a couple of her pictures having a gala time at the park.

In the picture, we can see Anushka Sharma looking classy in a beige-coloured top and shorts. She is sitting on the bench and looks away from the camera. Anushka has left her hair open and is wearing black sunglasses. The PK actress has completed her look with brown coloured flats. Her swag and smile is unmissable in these pictures. Sharing these pictures, Anushka wrote, “What’s better than a nice walk in the park? Sitting on a bench

Check out the pictures:

Anushka, who has been away from the silver screen for quite a long time, is now prepping for her role in Chakda Xpress. In the film, the actress will be seen portraying the character of an Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, who overcomes obstacles brought by sexist politics to achieve her goal of playing cricket for India. She became the second Indian woman cricketer to receive the Padma Shri, in 2012. The film marks Anushka's comeback to acting after four years.

